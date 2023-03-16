UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Kuleba Discuss Developments On Battlefield In Ukraine - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, discussed latest developments on the battlefield in a phone call on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed the latest situation on the battlefield," Price said in a statement.

They also discussed the US's "steadfast support" to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Price added.

