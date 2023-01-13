UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Kuleba Discuss Security, Economic Assistance To Ukraine - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 10:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed over the telephone the collective West's security and economic assistance to Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The two focused on continuing robust security and economic assistance in the run-up to, and beyond, the first anniversary in February of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Price said.

Blinken emphasized during the discussion that the United States remains steadfast in its enduring and unflinching support for Ukraine, Price added.

Price also noted the recent US provisions of advanced air defense equipment and armored vehicles to Ukraine.

