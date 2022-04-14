Blinken, Kuleba Discuss US Latest Defense Package to Ukraine - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed by telephone the latest defense aid package from the United States to Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price revealed in a readout of the conversation

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed the most recent Presidential drawdown for an additional $800 million for weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance for Ukraine's defense," the readout said. "They noted that the steady supply of materiel from the United States and its Allies and partners has been instrumental in Ukraine's successful fight against Russia's forces."

The United States is resolved to continue to provide security, economic and humanitarian support to the government and people of Ukraine as they defend against Russia's special military operation, which Blinken characterized as President Vladimir Putin's "brutal and unprovoked war," the release said.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that he had approved an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine. The new package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and Soviet-made helicopters. This package is the seventh drawdown of equipment from US inventories for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.