UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Kuleba Discuss US Latest Defense Package To Ukraine - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Blinken, Kuleba Discuss US Latest Defense Package to Ukraine - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed by telephone the latest defense aid package from the United States to Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price revealed in a readout of the conversation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed by telephone the latest defense aid package from the United States to Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned price revealed in a readout of the conversation.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed the most recent Presidential drawdown for an additional $800 million for weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance for Ukraine's defense," the readout said. "They noted that the steady supply of materiel from the United States and its Allies and partners has been instrumental in Ukraine's successful fight against Russia's forces."

The United States is resolved to continue to provide security, economic and humanitarian support to the government and people of Ukraine as they defend against Russia's special military operation, which Blinken characterized as President Vladimir Putin's "brutal and unprovoked war," the release said.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that he had approved an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine. The new package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and Soviet-made helicopters. This package is the seventh drawdown of equipment from US inventories for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Price United States February From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Charges 3 Russian Officials for Weakening US Pa ..

US Charges 3 Russian Officials for Weakening US Partnership With European Allies ..

49 seconds ago
 CSTO Discusses Crisis Response Mechanisms, Collect ..

CSTO Discusses Crisis Response Mechanisms, Collective Forces - Russian Defense M ..

51 seconds ago
 SITE Association poses confidence in Shehbaz

SITE Association poses confidence in Shehbaz

52 seconds ago
 'PMC determined to improve healthcare standards'

'PMC determined to improve healthcare standards'

56 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court summons additional attorney gene ..

Lahore High Court summons additional attorney general on plea for voting rights ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan thanks US for felicitations on election o ..

Pakistan thanks US for felicitations on election of Shehbaz Sharif

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.