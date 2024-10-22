Blinken Lands In Israel For New Gaza Truce Push: AFP
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed Tuesday in Israel in a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire, an AFP reporter travelling with him said, days after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Blinken, launching his regional tour exactly two weeks before US elections, will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will then head on Wednesday to Jordan before additional stops, US officials said.
President Joe Biden has voiced hope for a new opportunity to end the year-long Gaza war after Israel last week killed Sinwar, who had been described by US officials as intransigent in negotiations.
But US officials downplayed chances for a ceasefire breakthrough to be announced during Blinken's trip, in part as Hamas has yet to appoint a new leader.
