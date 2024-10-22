Open Menu

Blinken Lands In Israel For New Gaza Truce Push: AFP

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed Tuesday in Israel in a renewed push for a Gaza ceasefire, an AFP reporter travelling with him said, days after Israeli forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Blinken, launching his regional tour exactly two weeks before US elections, will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will then head on Wednesday to Jordan before additional stops, US officials said.

President Joe Biden has voiced hope for a new opportunity to end the year-long Gaza war after Israel last week killed Sinwar, who had been described by US officials as intransigent in negotiations.

But US officials downplayed chances for a ceasefire breakthrough to be announced during Blinken's trip, in part as Hamas has yet to appoint a new leader.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Gaza

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

47 minutes ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

50 minutes ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

52 minutes ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

2 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

2 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

3 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

18 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

19 hours ago

More Stories From World