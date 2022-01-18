UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Lavrov Agreeing To Meet In Geneva Sign Diplomacy Not Dead - US Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 10:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The fact that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday is a sign that diplomacy is not dead as the two countries try to resolve their differences regarding Ukraine and NATO, a senior US official said on Tuesday.

"(T)he fact that Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov agreed to meet on Friday in Geneva suggests that perhaps diplomacy is not dead," the US official said during a press briefing.

Dead NATO Ukraine Russia Geneva Switzerland Turkish Lira

