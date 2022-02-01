UrduPoint.com

Blinken-Lavrov Call Lasted Some 30 Minutes, Was 'Professional, Fairly Candid' - State Dept

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's phone conversation with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was professional and frank, and the former expressed the United States' readiness to continue talks with Russia, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior State Department official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken's phone conversation with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was professional and frank, and the former expressed the United States' readiness to continue talks with Russia, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior State Department official.

The call reportedly lasted about 30 minutes.

State Department spokesman Ned price earlier said in a readout that Blinken highlighted the US willingness to engage with Russia on security issues bilaterally and alongside allies and partners during his call with Lavrov.

Blinken also reiterated the US commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urged Russia to de-escalate and withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders, Price said. The meeting took place as a follow up to the US written response to Russian security proposals.

