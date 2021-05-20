UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Lavrov Discuss Cooperation On Afghanistan, Strategic Stability, Iran, N. Korea

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their first in-person meeting on the margins of the Arctic Council discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation on global issues of mutual interest such as Afghanistan, strategic stability, Iran and North Korea, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial... They also discussed areas in which both of our peoples could benefit from sustained and enhanced cooperation, including Afghanistan, strategic stability, and curbing Iran and DPRK's [North Korea's] nuclear programs," Price said on Wednesday.

