Blinken, Lavrov Discuss Cooperation on Afghanistan, Strategic Stability, Iran, N. Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their first in-person meeting on the margins of the Arctic Council discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation on global issues of mutual interest such as Afghanistan, strategic stability, Iran and North Korea, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

