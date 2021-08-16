UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Lavrov Discuss Security Situation In Afghanistan - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Blinken, Lavrov Discuss Security Situation in Afghanistan - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on Monday the evolving security situation in Afghanistan, including the mission to evacuate US citizens and Afghans facing a threat from the Taliban (banned in Russia), State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about developments in Afghanistan, including the security situation and our efforts to bring US citizens and vulnerable Afghans to safety," Price said in a press release.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Price From

Recent Stories

PMD forecast partly cloudy weather for city

PMD forecast partly cloudy weather for city

6 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Calls for End to Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for End to Hostilities, Union Government in Afghanista ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Secretary General Welcomes Agreement Between Ve ..

UN Secretary General Welcomes Agreement Between Venezuela Govt., Opposition - Sp ..

7 minutes ago
 Charity Medical Center in Kabul Says Overwhelmed A ..

Charity Medical Center in Kabul Says Overwhelmed After Airport Confrontation

10 minutes ago
 Chelsea's Lukaku more 'complete' after Inter spell ..

Chelsea's Lukaku more 'complete' after Inter spell

10 minutes ago
 Almost 50 Afghan Military Aircraft Illegally Enter ..

Almost 50 Afghan Military Aircraft Illegally Entered Uzbekistan in Past 2 Days - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.