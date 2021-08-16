Blinken, Lavrov Discuss Security Situation in Afghanistan - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on Monday the evolving security situation in Afghanistan, including the mission to evacuate US citizens and Afghans facing a threat from the Taliban (banned in Russia), State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about developments in Afghanistan, including the security situation and our efforts to bring US citizens and vulnerable Afghans to safety," Price said in a press release.