Blinken-Lavrov Meeting Not Step Forward in US Efforts to Release Paul Whelan - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the G20 meeting does not represent a step forward in the United States' efforts to bring Paul Whelan home to the United States, the Whelan family told Sputnik on Thursday.

Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia after a court sentenced him on charges of espionage.

"I do not see it as a step so much as a continuation of the advocacy the White House has engaged in for the past few years to bring Paul home. At some point, we hope that the message will resonate in the Kremlin and they will release Paul," the Whelan family said.

Earlier on Thursday, Blinken said he raised issue of Whelan's potential release during his meeting with Lavrov on the margins of the G20 meeting.

The Whelan family said they learned about this meeting from a media report but are not aware of the details of the conversation.

"I think the US government is doing all it can. The Russian Federation is a sovereign nation and will make its own choices and deal with the consequences of those choices. The most the US government can do, and I think they are doing it, is to encourage the Kremlin to make a choice to free Paul," the Whelan family said.

The family complained that the conditions in the prison where Paul is serving his term have meanwhile worsened.

"They lost hot water for some weeks and now the heating has been turned off in the barracks, despite the sub zero Celsius temperatures. The food gets thinner and, while Moscow may not be suffering from the sanctions, it certainly seems as though the labor colonies are," the Whelan family said.

Whelan, who besides being a citizen of the United States is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.