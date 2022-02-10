UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Lavrov Plan To Speak Again After Last Week's Call - US Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 09:53 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are planning to speak again after last week's phone conversation in an effort to diffuse tensions around Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN

"We have kept the doors of communications open with the Russians. As you know, Secretary Blinken spoke just last week with Foreign Minister Lavrov, and we know that they plan to speak again. So, again, we are prepared to have as many diplomatic discussions with the Russians as they need to encourage them to de-escalate," Thomas-Greenfield said.

