Blinken, Le Drian Discuss Coordination On Indo-Pacific At Meeting In Paris - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed areas of cooperation and close coordination on Indo-Pacific and the Sahel region during their meeting in Paris on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian agreed to close consultations, as President Biden and French President Macron agreed in their September 22 phone call," Price said.

The officials also agreed to remain in close contact on Afghanistan and discussed the importance of holding the Taliban to its commitments.

"They discussed areas of cooperation and close coordination, including in the Indo-Pacific and the Sahel region. Both highlighted the importance of U.S.-EU cooperation during France's upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union, strengthening the NATO Alliance, U.S. support for European security, the climate crisis, and the need for success at COP26," the statement concluded.

