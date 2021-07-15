Blinken, Le Drian Discuss EU-US Efforts to Combat Russia, China - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for joint US-European efforts to stand up to Russia and China, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

The meeting took place on Wednesday in Washington.

"They agreed on the need for joint U.S.

-European efforts to stand up to Russian aggression and to address the People's Republic of China's human rights abuses, coercive trade practices, and aggressive foreign policy. They also reviewed ongoing efforts to return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA," Price said.

The officials also discussed the situation around the recent assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as France's troop reconfiguration in the Sahel region of western Africa and the situation in Lebanon.