Blinken Leaves Summit for Democracy Event Early for Unscheduled Meeting With Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday left a virtual Summit for Democracy event early after President Joe Biden requested a last minute meeting at the White House amid tensions over the Ukraine situation.

"I was looking forward to actually spending a bit of time this morning," Blinken said. "Unfortunately, a larger force, as in the President, has called me over to a meeting."

Blinken did not initially have a meeting scheduled with Biden on Wednesday.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for details about the meeting.

In the last several days, the Biden administration has been in non-stop talks with its European partners and Russia over the Ukraine situation.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some of its troops away from the border with Ukraine as well as troops from Crimea where they participated in military drills.

Western media reported the alleged Russian offensive against Ukraine might start on Wednesday. Russia has repeatedly said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move its forces within its sovereign territory as it sees fit. However, Russia has also pointed out that NATO activities near its borders and plans to expand further eastward pose a direct threat to its national security.