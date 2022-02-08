Blinken Leaves Washington for Indo-Pacific Trip

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed on Tuesday for an official trip to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii, for meetings with leaders of the Indo-Pacific region.

"Departing Washington for an important trip to the Indo-Pacific region. Looking forward to productive meetings with leaders and communities to promote our shared values and advance our goals in the #IndoPacific," Blinken said on Twitter.

In Australia, the US official will participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Ministerial Meeting, involving his counterparts from the hosting country, Japan, and India. The talks will revolve around COVID-19 vaccination, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, and other issues.

On Saturday, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said the situation in Ukraine and challenges posed by China are highly likely to be on the agenda.

In Fiji, Blinken and the island nation's officials will discuss climate issues, steps to finish the COVID-19 pandemic, and disaster assistance.

In Hawaii, the secretary of state will meet with the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers to concentrate on tackling "threats from the DPRK's nuclear and missile programs" and global challenges of the 21st century.

