Blinken, Libyan Counterpart Stress Need to Fully Implement Ceasefire - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba on Monday held a telephone conversation in which they emphasized the need for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Libya, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken and interim Prime Minister Dabaiba emphasized the importance of ending the conflict through an inclusive political process, providing essential public services, and ensuring free, fair, and credible elections on December 24, 2021," Price said. "The Secretary and the interim Prime Minister also stressed the need for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement signed on October 23, 2020, including the removal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without delay."