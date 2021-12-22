WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Simonyte discussed over the telephone the United States' support to counter China's economic activity, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte," Price said on Tuesday. "Secretary Blinken highlighted US support for Lithuania in the face of these actions and reaffirmed the US commitment to work with like-minded countries to push back against the PRC's (People's Republic of China) coercive diplomatic and economic behavior."