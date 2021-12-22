UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Lithuanian Prime Minister Discuss US Support Amid China's 'Economic Coercion'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Simonyte discussed over the telephone the United States' support in countering China's economic activity, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte," Price said on Tuesday. "Secretary Blinken highlighted US support for Lithuania in the face of these actions and reaffirmed the US commitment to work with like-minded countries to push back against the PRC's (People's Republic of China) coercive diplomatic and economic behavior."

Blinken and Simonyte highlighted reports that China's customs authorities are not clearing Lithuanian shipments or shipments with Lithuanian components, and that China is also rejecting import applications from Lithuania, the report said.

The two diplomats also discussed the geopolitical challenges Lithuania faces in eastern Europe, Price said.

The European Union is gathering evidence and considering the possibility of opening a case in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in relation to the trade dispute between Lithuania and China. Beijing downgraded its diplomatic relations with the Baltic nation in November after Taiwan opened a representative office in Vilnius. China claims Taiwan as its territory.

