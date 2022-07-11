UrduPoint.com

Blinken Makes Stopover In Japan To Express Condolences Over Abe's Death

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Blinken Makes Stopover in Japan to Express Condolences Over Abe's Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Japan to express his condolences on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday, the Kyodo news agency reports.

Blinken changed his schedule after his trip to Thailand and met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday morning, saying that Abe's death was a great loss for the US, since the former prime minister lifted bilateral relations to a new level.

Blinken's unplanned stopover in Japan comes at the end of his pre-scheduled July 6-11 Asia tour, which included trips to Bali, Indonesia, and Bangkok, Thailand.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest.

" Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

According to Politico, Blinken was attending a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali on Friday when Abe was shot and killed. Kyodo said on Monday that US President Joe Biden spoke with Kishida on Saturday by phone.

Speaking in Bali on Saturday, Blinken expressed "shock and sadness" at Abe's assassination and said it was a "tragedy" not only for Japan, but for the world as a whole.

Yamagami was sent to prosecutors on Sunday and is facing murder charges. Sources told Kyodo that Yamagami allegedly said that he initially intended to attack "an executive" of some religious organization which he believed was associated with Abe and that his mother had made a huge donation to. Later, the attacker changed his mind and decided to target Abe instead.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Prime Minister World Police Thailand Nara Bangkok Indonesia Japan July Sunday From Asia Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

23 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

1 day ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.