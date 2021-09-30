Blinken, Malaysian Counterpart Discuss Ways to Tackle Growing Myanmar Crisis - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the worsening crisis in Myanmar in a telephone conversation with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone today with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah," Price said in a readout. "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed... efforts to address the worsening crisis in Burma (Myanmar)."

Blinken and Abdullah also discussed the close US-Malaysia partnership, the importance of upholding the international rules-based order and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Price added.

Myanmar's government in exile, the National Unity Government (NUG) called earlier this month for a groundswell of resistance and nationwide protests against the country's military government, setting out a strategy for achieving the highly challenging objectives.

However, also in September, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and vice chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council Soe Win agreed at a meeting in Moscow to strengthen the military-technical cooperation between their states.