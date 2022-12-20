Blinken, Maltese Foreign Minster Discuss Ukraine, Regional Peace - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg met on Monday in Washington, DC to discuss the situation in Ukraine and peace in the Mediterranean region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Borg discussed opportunities to build upon the already strong US-Malta relationship, and they emphasized the importance of maintaining unity in efforts to support Ukraine," Price said.

The two sides also discussed the bilateral commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Mediterranean region, according to the statement. Blinken promised to work closely with Malta on maintaining global peace and security, Price added.