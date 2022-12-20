UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Maltese Foreign Minster Discuss Ukraine, Regional Peace - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Blinken, Maltese Foreign Minster Discuss Ukraine, Regional Peace - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg met on Monday in Washington, DC to discuss the situation in Ukraine and peace in the Mediterranean region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Borg discussed opportunities to build upon the already strong US-Malta relationship, and they emphasized the importance of maintaining unity in efforts to support Ukraine," Price said.

The two sides also discussed the bilateral commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Mediterranean region, according to the statement. Blinken promised to work closely with Malta on maintaining global peace and security, Price added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Price Malta Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

1 hour ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

1 hour ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

1 hour ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

1 hour ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

2 hours ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.