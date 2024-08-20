Blinken Meets Egyptian President In Gaza Truce Push
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken met Egypt's president Tuesday for talks about a Gaza ceasefire after saying Israel had accepted a US "bridging proposal" for a deal and urging Hamas to do the same
The Palestinian group, whose October 7 attack triggered the war, said it was "keen to reach a ceasefire" agreement but protested US modifications in the latest proposal, accusing Israel of "setting new conditions".
Blinken, on his ninth visit to the middle East in more than 10 months of the Israel-Hamas war, flew from Israel to the Egyptian Mediterranean city of El Alamein, where he met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials.
"The time has come to end the ongoing war," Sisi told Blinken, according to an Egyptian statement, warning of the consequences of "the conflict expanding regionally".
Both Egypt and Qatar are working alongside the United States to broker a truce, which diplomats say would help avert a wider conflagration in the Middle East.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, after meeting with Blinken, "expressed his hope that the coming round of negotiations sees a genuine Israeli political will to end the war", an official statement said.
More truce talks are expected in Egypt this week.
