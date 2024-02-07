Blinken Meets Israeli PM For Talks On Gaza Truce Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday to push for a ceasefire as the Gaza war enters its fifth month.
Israel and Hamas have been weighing a proposal, brokered by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, that would be expected to temporarily halt the fighting and see Gaza hostages freed and Palestinian prisoners released.
"There's still a lot of work to be done," Blinken said in Doha late on Tuesday after earlier stops in Saudi Arabia and Egypt on his fifth middle East crisis tour since the October 7 attack sparked the war.
"But we continue to believe that an agreement is possible and indeed essential, and we will continue to work relentlessly to achieve it," the US top diplomat told reporters.
For now, the war raged on unabated in Hamas-ruled Gaza, where the health ministry said at least 100 people were killed overnight and AFP journalists reported more heavy bombing of southern cities.
