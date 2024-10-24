Blinken Meets Qatari Emir In Gaza Mediation Push
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks Thursday in Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza war, as he seeks to build momentum for a ceasefire after Israel's killing of the leader of Hamas.
After meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Blinken flew to Saudi Arabia and then Qatar, where he will seek assessments of where Hamas stands on a truce.
Blinken "discussed renewed efforts to secure the release of the hostages and end the war in Gaza" with the Gulf state's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State Department said.
