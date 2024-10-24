Open Menu

Blinken Meets Qatari Emir In Gaza Mediation Push

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Blinken meets Qatari emir in Gaza mediation push

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks Thursday in Qatar, a key mediator in the Gaza war, as he seeks to build momentum for a ceasefire after Israel's killing of the leader of Hamas.

After meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Blinken flew to Saudi Arabia and then Qatar, where he will seek assessments of where Hamas stands on a truce.

Blinken "discussed renewed efforts to secure the release of the hostages and end the war in Gaza" with the Gulf state's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State Department said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Gaza Qatar Jerusalem Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

2 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

3 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

4 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

5 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

5 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From World