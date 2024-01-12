Blinken Meets Senior Chinese Official
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 11:37 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a senior Chinese official in Washington on Friday.
Blinken, briefly back in Washington in between his latest middle East crisis tour and a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, opened talks with Liu Jianchao, who heads the international division of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.
The two made no remarks as they started a meeting accompanied by top officials.
