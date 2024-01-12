Open Menu

Blinken Meets Senior Chinese Official

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 11:37 PM

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a senior Chinese official in Washington on Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a senior Chinese official in Washington on Friday.

Blinken, briefly back in Washington in between his latest middle East crisis tour and a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, opened talks with Liu Jianchao, who heads the international division of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.

The two made no remarks as they started a meeting accompanied by top officials.

Related Topics

World China Washington Middle East Top

Recent Stories

National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

32 seconds ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

4 minutes ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

34 seconds ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

37 seconds ago
 US banks report mixed results, see consumers as st ..

US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy

2 minutes ago
France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder

2 minutes ago
 US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium ter ..

US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term

2 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from electoral contest

Shafqat Mahmood withdraws from electoral contest

1 hour ago
 Man kills brother over property dispute

Man kills brother over property dispute

9 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, inaugurates innovation ..

Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, inaugurates innovation lab

2 hours ago

More Stories From World