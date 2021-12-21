UrduPoint.com

Blinken Meets Slovenian Counterpart To Discuss Ukraine, Bosnia - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:00 AM

Blinken Meets Slovenian Counterpart to Discuss Ukraine, Bosnia - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar in Washingtin to discuss a range of issues, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the State Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar today in Washington, DC," the release said on Monday. "The Secretary and Foreign Minister Logar jointly expressed a commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

"The Secretary emphasized the need to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression," the release said.

Blinken welcomed Slovenia's support for EU membership for all six so-called "Western Balkan" aspirants, i.

e., for Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia and Serbia, according to the release.

Blinken was joined by US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who welcomed Slovenia's declaration of its candidacy to the UN Security Council, the release said.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated over the past several weeks over West's claims of an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it reserves the right to move forces within its own sovereign territory.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Slovenia Macedonia Border All

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

3 hours ago
 Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PT ..

Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PTI: Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota ..

Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daun ..

2 hours ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

2 hours ago
 Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's ..

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

2 hours ago
 US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan ..

US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollutio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.