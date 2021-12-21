Blinken Meets Slovenian Counterpart to Discuss Ukraine, Bosnia - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar in Washingtin to discuss a range of issues, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the State Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar today in Washington, DC," the release said on Monday. "The Secretary and Foreign Minister Logar jointly expressed a commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

"The Secretary emphasized the need to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression," the release said.

Blinken welcomed Slovenia's support for EU membership for all six so-called "Western Balkan" aspirants, i.

e., for Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia and Serbia, according to the release.

Blinken was joined by US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who welcomed Slovenia's declaration of its candidacy to the UN Security Council, the release said.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated over the past several weeks over West's claims of an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it reserves the right to move forces within its own sovereign territory.