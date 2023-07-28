Open Menu

Blinken Meets With Australian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister To Discuss AUKUS, Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Blinken Meets With Australian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister to Discuss AUKUS, Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Friday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong to discuss the AUKUS pact, Ukraine and bilateral cooperation, spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are on a visit to Australia on the last leg of their Pacific tour.

"Both sides welcomed the progress made, along with the UK, on the AUKUS trilateral security partnership. Secretary Blinken thanked Prime Minister Albanese for Australia's steadfast support for Ukraine," Miller said in a statement on Blinken's meeting with Albanese.

The two also addressed key priorities in bilateral relations and a wide range of global and regional issues. They reiterated that the alliance between the two countries contributes to peace, security, democracy, and stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to the statement.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Albanese shared their confidence that the relationship between the United States and Australia has never been stronger - bolstered by cooperation on key issues such as tackling state-sponsored disinformation, addressing climate change, and bolstering collective security - and based on our shared values of defending freedom and democracy, championing opportunity, upholding human rights, and respecting the rule of law," it added.

In a meeting with Wong, Blinken discussed cooperation with multilateral organizations, such as the Quad and Partners in the Blue Pacific, to help increase economic engagement and infrastructure assistance in the Indo-Pacific. He also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to work closely with Australia on climate change, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and countering state-sponsored disinformation, Miller said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Ukraine Washington Democracy Visit Progress Alliance Austin United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

4 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

6 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World