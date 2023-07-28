Blinken Meets With Australian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister to Discuss AUKUS, Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Friday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong to discuss the AUKUS pact, Ukraine and bilateral cooperation, spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are on a visit to Australia on the last leg of their Pacific tour.

"Both sides welcomed the progress made, along with the UK, on the AUKUS trilateral security partnership. Secretary Blinken thanked Prime Minister Albanese for Australia's steadfast support for Ukraine," Miller said in a statement on Blinken's meeting with Albanese.

The two also addressed key priorities in bilateral relations and a wide range of global and regional issues. They reiterated that the alliance between the two countries contributes to peace, security, democracy, and stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to the statement.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Albanese shared their confidence that the relationship between the United States and Australia has never been stronger - bolstered by cooperation on key issues such as tackling state-sponsored disinformation, addressing climate change, and bolstering collective security - and based on our shared values of defending freedom and democracy, championing opportunity, upholding human rights, and respecting the rule of law," it added.

In a meeting with Wong, Blinken discussed cooperation with multilateral organizations, such as the Quad and Partners in the Blue Pacific, to help increase economic engagement and infrastructure assistance in the Indo-Pacific. He also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to work closely with Australia on climate change, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and countering state-sponsored disinformation, Miller said.