Blinken Meets With Central Asian Counterparts to Discuss Peace in Afghanistan- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his counterparts from the C5 countries - Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan - to discuss a range of issues, including the prospect of peace in Afghanistan, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in readout of the conversation.

"Secretary Blinken and the C5 Foreign Ministers discussed the Afghanistan peace process, COVID-19 recovery and climate change," Price said.

The C5+1 format of discussions was created in 2015 to increase communication and engagement between the United States and the five Central Asian states on issues in the region.

The US has previously noted the strategic importance of the region when it comes to providing logistical support for operations in Afghanistan.

During the talks, Blinken highlighted both five-year anniversary of the C5+1 format and the 30-year anniversary of the Central Asian states' independence as well as the establishing of diplomatic relations with the United States.