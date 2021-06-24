UrduPoint.com
Blinken Meets With Libya's Interim Prime Minister, Pledges Support For December Election

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Blinken Meets With Libya's Interim Prime Minister, Pledges Support for December Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the interim Libyan prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, after the second Berlin conference on Libya.

"Productive meeting with Libyan interim Prime Minister @dabaibahamid this morning, following yesterday's Second Berlin Conference on Libya. The U.S. is committed to supporting the Libyan people as they work toward national elections in December 2021," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

The second Berlin conference on Libya focused on progress made in stabilizing Libya, preparations for the December 24 general election, and further steps needed to bolster the country's security and economy.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which ended with signing a nationwide ceasefire agreement. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December election.

