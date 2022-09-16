UrduPoint.com

Blinken Meets With S. African Counterpart Ahead Of President's Visit To US - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Blinken Meets With S. African Counterpart Ahead of President's Visit to US - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor ahead of an upcoming bilateral meeting of South African President and US President Joe Biden on Friday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington, DC, with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, ahead of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting at the White House with President Biden on September 16," Price said a statement said on Thursday.

The two officials discussed ways to continue collaboration following the successful US-South Africa Strategic Dialogue held in Pretoria last month, the statement said.

Blinken and Pandor also reviewed the US and South African priorities for the upcoming UN General Assembly High-Level Week, the release added.

During a meeting on Friday, Biden and Ramaphosa are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, including trade and investment, climate change, food security, energy and peace and security.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa United Nations Washington White House Pretoria Price September

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

4 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

4 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

4 hours ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

3 hours ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

3 hours ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.