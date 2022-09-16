(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor ahead of an upcoming bilateral meeting of South African President and US President Joe Biden on Friday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington, DC, with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, ahead of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting at the White House with President Biden on September 16," Price said a statement said on Thursday.

The two officials discussed ways to continue collaboration following the successful US-South Africa Strategic Dialogue held in Pretoria last month, the statement said.

Blinken and Pandor also reviewed the US and South African priorities for the upcoming UN General Assembly High-Level Week, the release added.

During a meeting on Friday, Biden and Ramaphosa are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, including trade and investment, climate change, food security, energy and peace and security.