Blinken Meets With Swedish Counterpart, Discusses Russia Ahead of Arctic Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, in Iceland's capital city of Reykjavik ahead where they discussed mutual concern over Russian activity around Ukraine among other issues, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Linde also discussed... mutual concerns over Russia's actions in and around Ukraine," Price said.

The mutual concern of the two leaders is in regards to the recent buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, which has remained a point of tension between the nations. The US and its allies have expressed their discontent with the military buildup, while Russian officials have stated that they are reacting to NATO buildup in the region.

Russia is set to assume the presidency of the Arctic Council - an organization of countries near the Arctic that work to develop and protect the polar region - for the next two years as Iceland vacates the role.

Blinken also met with another Scandinavian counterpart, Norwegian Minister for Foreign Affairs Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide on the margins of the ministerial. The two leaders discussed the ongoing violence between Israelis and Palestinians, collaboration in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan.