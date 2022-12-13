UrduPoint.com

Blinken Meets With Uzbek Counterpart Ahead Of Strategic Partnership Dialogue - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov ahead of the US-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership Dialogue in Washington, the State Department said.

Both leaders discussed the enduring US-Uzbekistan bilateral relationship, support for the peoples of Ukraine and Afghanistan, and the United States' partnership with Uzbekistan within the context of Central Asia's shifting geopolitical landscape, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

Blinken welcomed Uzbekistan's announced reforms and urged the country's government to implement them, including measures to protect human rights, support civil society, ensure freedom of media and combat gender-based violence, the release said.

Blinken noted the importance of full and transparent investigations and fair trials of defendants following the unrest in Karakalpakstan earlier this year and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to being a reliable partner to Uzbekistan, the release added.

