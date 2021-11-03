UrduPoint.com

Blinken Meets With Zelenskyy, Vows To Uphold Ukraine's Energy Security - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed the Biden administration's commitment to strengthening energy security of the Eastern European country and reducing alleged risks associated with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in Glasgow on the margins of COP26," Price said in a press release. "He welcomed Ukraine's steps to address corruption and underscored that, together with our allies and partners, the United States would continue to reinforce Ukrainian energy security, including by reducing the risks posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline."

