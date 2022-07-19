WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, the State Department informs.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, in Washington, D.C. The Secretary emphasized the United States' comprehensive and enduring commitment to support Ukraine's victory in Russia's unjust and unprovoked war," US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Monday.

During his meeting with Zelenska, Blinken reiterated Washington's commitment to providing assistance to Kiev and said that the US would support the first lady's "mental health initiative for citizens affected by the war.

"

Zelenska met with Blinken on Monday as part of her trip to the United States, during which the Ukrainian first lady is expected to address members of US Congress.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.