UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Mekonnen Discuss Access To Conflict Zones In Ethiopia - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Blinken, Mekonnen Discuss Access to Conflict Zones in Ethiopia - State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen on Wednesday to discuss the access of international human rights observers to conflict zones in the African country, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen on Wednesday to discuss the access of international human rights observers to conflict zones in the African country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"They ... discussed the need for unhindered access by international human rights monitors to conflict-affected areas and the importance of an inclusive and comprehensive process of transitional justice, as well as the description of the justice plan and how the United States can be supportive," Price said.

Blinken and Mekonnen also spoke about the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, which has resulted in considerable progress in re-establishing peace across northern Ethiopia, he added.

Price also noted that the two parties discussed bilateral ties and economic challenges, that Ethiopia is facing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Price Ethiopia United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy D ..

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Su ..

12 minutes ago
 US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Do ..

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

26 minutes ago
 SC grants time to government for submission of ans ..

SC grants time to government for submission of answer

26 minutes ago
 Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Agai ..

Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

26 minutes ago
 Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off ..

Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off Crimea 'Unfortunate'

23 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.