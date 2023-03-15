Blinken, Mekonnen Discuss Access to Conflict Zones in Ethiopia - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen on Wednesday to discuss the access of international human rights observers to conflict zones in the African country, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen on Wednesday to discuss the access of international human rights observers to conflict zones in the African country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"They ... discussed the need for unhindered access by international human rights monitors to conflict-affected areas and the importance of an inclusive and comprehensive process of transitional justice, as well as the description of the justice plan and how the United States can be supportive," Price said.

Blinken and Mekonnen also spoke about the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, which has resulted in considerable progress in re-establishing peace across northern Ethiopia, he added.

Price also noted that the two parties discussed bilateral ties and economic challenges, that Ethiopia is facing.