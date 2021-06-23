Blinken, Merkel to Discuss 'Challenges' Posed by China, Russia - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Berlin to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other senior officials to discuss a range of mutual interests, including challenges posed by China and Russia, the State Department said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to the Federal Republic of Germany on June 22, 2021, where he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas...They will discuss recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing the climate crisis, and meeting the challenges posed by China and Russia," the State Department said on Tuesday.

Blinken will also attend the Second Berlin Conference on Libya, the release said.

The secretary of state is expected to reiterate the Biden administration's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which will export gas from Russia to Europe, according to reports.

Blinken will also visit Italy and France where he will hold high-level meetings with senior officials, the release said.