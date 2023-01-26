US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard spoke by telephone to follow up on their discussions at the North American Leader's Summit about increasing cooperation to combat drug production and trafficking, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard spoke by telephone to follow up on their discussions at the North American Leader's Summit about increasing cooperation to combat drug production and trafficking, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to follow up on the North American Leaders' Summit," the readout said.

Blinken and Ebrard discussed the ongoing cooperation on combating drug production and trafficking, notably fentanyl, an illicit narcotic considered to be the leading cause of death for people aged 18-49 in the United States, the readout said.

Blinken reaffirmed its commitment for a stronger bilateral partnership to prevent trans-border crime and fight organized crime under the Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities, the release added.

The two officials met at the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City January 9-10, where the United States, Mexico and Canada pledged to cooperate in the fight against transnational criminal organizations.