UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Mexico's Ebrard Discuss Cooperation In Fighting Drug Trafficking - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Blinken, Mexico's Ebrard Discuss Cooperation in Fighting Drug Trafficking - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard spoke by telephone to follow up on their discussions at the North American Leader's Summit about increasing cooperation to combat drug production and trafficking, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard spoke by telephone to follow up on their discussions at the North American Leader's Summit about increasing cooperation to combat drug production and trafficking, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to follow up on the North American Leaders' Summit," the readout said.

Blinken and Ebrard discussed the ongoing cooperation on combating drug production and trafficking, notably fentanyl, an illicit narcotic considered to be the leading cause of death for people aged 18-49 in the United States, the readout said.

Blinken reaffirmed its commitment for a stronger bilateral partnership to prevent trans-border crime and fight organized crime under the Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities, the release added.

The two officials met at the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City January 9-10, where the United States, Mexico and Canada pledged to cooperate in the fight against transnational criminal organizations.

Related Topics

Canada Mexico City Price United States Mexico January Criminals

Recent Stories

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to grant Rs 1.20 bln for strengthening ..

Punjab govt to grant Rs 1.20 bln for strengthening higher education: Governor Pu ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to start Pink bus service from February ..

Sindh govt to start Pink bus service from February 1 to facilitate working women ..

4 minutes ago
 32 fair price flour stalls set up in Larkana city ..

32 fair price flour stalls set up in Larkana city to provide wheat flour on disc ..

4 minutes ago
 Thailand to Launch Its First Industrial-Grade Sate ..

Thailand to Launch Its First Industrial-Grade Satellite in 2023 - Authorities

4 minutes ago
 Biden Plans Trip to Europe on 1st Anniversary of R ..

Biden Plans Trip to Europe on 1st Anniversary of Russia's Operation in Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.