UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Morocco Foreign Minister Agree To Boost Economic Ties - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:38 AM

Blinken, Morocco Foreign Minister Agree to Boost Economic Ties - State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed in a phone conversation to further expand economic relations between their two countries, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed in a phone conversation to further expand economic relations between their two countries, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita spoke today," Price said in a readout of the conversation. "They discussed opportunities to increase cooperation in Africa to promote economic prosperity and stability and the Secretary highlighted Morocco's key role in fostering stability in the Sahel and Libya.

"

Blinken also welcomed Morocco's steps to improve relations with Israel and noted that the Morocco-Israel relationship would bring long-term benefits for both countries, the readout said.

Blinken further encouraged Morocco to continue implementing reforms and to reaffirm its commitment to protecting and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms, the readout added.

The secretary of state commended King Mohamed VI's leadership combating climate change and investing in renewable energy and encouraged Morocco to help promote green economic growth and development in Africa, according to the readout.

Related Topics

Africa Israel Price Libya Morocco

Recent Stories

Justice Department Launching 120-Day Cyber Threat ..

3 minutes ago

Suki Kinari Hydro Power project to be completed ne ..

3 minutes ago

CPEC to continue to take pre-eminence in Pakistan' ..

3 minutes ago

US Reaches Milestone of 100Mln Vaccinated Against ..

3 minutes ago

Paraguay's Top Diplomat May Visit Russia Late 2021 ..

30 minutes ago

World Athletics Admits 4 Russian Athletes to Inter ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.