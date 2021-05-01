Blinken, Morocco Foreign Minister Agree to Boost Economic Ties - State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed in a phone conversation to further expand economic relations between their two countries, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed in a phone conversation to further expand economic relations between their two countries, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary Antony Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita spoke today," Price said in a readout of the conversation. "They discussed opportunities to increase cooperation in Africa to promote economic prosperity and stability and the Secretary highlighted Morocco's key role in fostering stability in the Sahel and Libya.

Blinken also welcomed Morocco's steps to improve relations with Israel and noted that the Morocco-Israel relationship would bring long-term benefits for both countries, the readout said.

Blinken further encouraged Morocco to continue implementing reforms and to reaffirm its commitment to protecting and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms, the readout added.

The secretary of state commended King Mohamed VI's leadership combating climate change and investing in renewable energy and encouraged Morocco to help promote green economic growth and development in Africa, according to the readout.