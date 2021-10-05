UrduPoint.com

Blinken, NATO Chief Agree New NATO Strategic Concept Best Plan for Future - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a telephone call agreed on the need to implement the Alliance's new strategic concept to meet global challenges despite some differing views from other member states, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

NATO leaders in June adopted a new strategic concept for the next decade, however, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the new Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) defense pact will have an impact on the Alliance's roadmap for the future. On September 22, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said NATO partners, at the initiative of France and Germany, agreed to revise the strategic concept of the Alliance.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the centrality of the Transatlantic bond and Alliance unity as NATO addresses existing and emerging global challenges," Price said in a press release. "They agreed the new NATO Strategic Concept will be essential to NATO's continued adaptation over the coming decade."

Blinken and Stoltenberg also highlighted the value of NATO's partnerships with non-members states such as Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, Price said.

Last month, Paris for the first time in history recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra after learning that Australia abandoned a $66 billion submarine contract with France to obtain nuclear-powered submarines instead from the United States as part of the AUKUS pact.

