Blinken, NATO Chief Agree to Schedule Summit in First Half of 2021 - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have agreed to begin discussions to schedule a summit in the first half of this year, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg... they agreed to begin talks to schedule a NATO Summit/Leaders' Meeting in the first half of 2021," Price said on Wednesday.

Blinken and Stoltenberg also discussed strengthening the NATO alliance, Price said.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Blinken to be the US Secretary of State and he was sworn into office on Wednesday.