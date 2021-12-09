Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Biden-Putin Call, Response to Possible 'Russian Aggression'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg have discussed the recent video call between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin as well as the alliance's options to respond to any Russian "aggression" against Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said in a readout on Wednesday.

"They discussed the December 7 call between President Biden and Russian President Putin and NATO's options in response to further Russian aggression against Ukraine," Price said. "The Secretary praised the Secretary General's ongoing efforts to increase awareness and unity within the Alliance, as well as for his organization of a successful NATO foreign ministerial meeting November 30-December 1 in Riga, Latvia."