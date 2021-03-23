Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Concerns Regarding Russia, China, Arms Control - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met in Brussels during the NATO Ministerial meeting and discussed their shared concerns related to Russia, China and the issue of arms control, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the US commitment to the NATO Alliance and its essential role as the premier and indispensable vehicle for ensuring Transatlantic peace and freedom," Price said in a readout of the conversation. "The leaders discussed the importance of continued consultation on Afghanistan, concern over Russia and China's malign activity and disinformation efforts as well as arms control and regional security matters.

In addition, Blinken and Stoltenberg discussed the NATO 2030 report, Price said.

The foreign ministers of NATO member states convened on Tuesday for a two-day in-person meeting in Brussels - their first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blinken views the NATO ministerial as an opportunity to discuss the NATO 2030 proposals to adapt the alliance going forward but also discuss concerns regarding China and Russia, climate change, cyber security, combatting terrorism, energy security and other common challenges, Price added.