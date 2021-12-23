UrduPoint.com

Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Readiness For Talks Over Russia-Ukraine Tensions - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg concerns over Russia's military activity near Ukraine, but conveyed the United States' readiness to engage in dialogue to resolve the issue, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg concerns over Russia's military activity near Ukraine, but conveyed the United States' readiness to engage in dialogue to resolve the issue, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today to discuss their shared concern about Russia's military build-up on the borders of Ukraine," Price said in a press release. "They discussed NATO's dual-track approach to Russia, noting the Alliance remains ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia, while standing united to defend and protect Allies."

