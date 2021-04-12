US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Russia's military activities along the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday

"Blinken and Stoltenberg discussed a range of issues, including the immediate need for Russia to cease its aggressive military buildup along Ukraine's borders and in occupied Crimea," Price said.

The two officials also discussed the prospects for advancing peace in Afghanistan and plans for the upcoming NATO Summit, Price added.

The Kremlin last week characterized the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to the increased NATO presence. Meanwhile, the United States and its allies have said they are concerned by Russia's troop movements.