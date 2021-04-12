UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Russia's 'Military Buildup' Along Ukraine Border - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:17 PM

Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Russia's 'Military Buildup' Along Ukraine Border - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Russia's military activities along the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Russia's military activities along the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Blinken and Stoltenberg discussed a range of issues, including the immediate need for Russia to cease its aggressive military buildup along Ukraine's borders and in occupied Crimea," Price said.

The two officials also discussed the prospects for advancing peace in Afghanistan and plans for the upcoming NATO Summit, Price added.

The Kremlin last week characterized the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to the increased NATO presence. Meanwhile, the United States and its allies have said they are concerned by Russia's troop movements.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Ukraine Russia Price United States Border

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

1 hour ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

1 hour ago

Bavarian Party CSU Backs Region's Minister-Preside ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook, Google Users Report Outages Globally - D ..

4 minutes ago

Farewell party held in honor of outgoing DG SCO Ma ..

4 minutes ago

EU Supports OPCW Report on Syria, Threatens More S ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.