Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the crisis in Afghanistan caused by the ongoing operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and Afghan allies out of the country by August 31, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today," Price said in a press release. "Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg shared their views on the August 20 NATO Foreign Ministerial and discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

"

Blinken and Stoltenberg emphasized close coordination among allies and partners is crucial to ensure the safe evacuation of Allied personnel and Afghan allies, Price said.

The United States has told the Taliban that the August 31 withdrawal deadline depends on the cooperation of the Taliban (banned in Russia), according to media reports. In addition, the Biden administration reportedly asked the Pentagon for contingency plans to stay longer if necessary.