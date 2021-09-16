UrduPoint.com

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Afghanistan and future NATO strategy in a telephone conversation with the organization's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony  Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today," Price said.

"Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg shared their views on the way ahead for NATO's Strategic Concept and discussed the situation in Afghanistan, as well as our collective support for the people of Afghanistan."

On Tuesday, Blinken also held phone talks with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Price said in another readout.

The two diplomatic leaders discussed Afghanistan and other regional priorities, this readout said.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister Qatar Price

Recent Stories

UK, France, Germany Believe Iran's Recent Moves Un ..

UK, France, Germany Believe Iran's Recent Moves Undermine JCPOA Benefits

53 minutes ago
 EU Starts Accepting COVID-19 Passes From 7 More Co ..

EU Starts Accepting COVID-19 Passes From 7 More Countries

53 minutes ago
 Thai Minister Says No Quarantine for Vaccinated To ..

Thai Minister Says No Quarantine for Vaccinated Tourists in Bangkok From October ..

53 minutes ago
 Swedish Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Prison f ..

Swedish Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Prison for Industrial Espionage for Ru ..

53 minutes ago
 Sheraa, Ministry of Culture and Youth call for hig ..

Sheraa, Ministry of Culture and Youth call for high-impact start-ups across MENA ..

1 hour ago
 White House Refrains From Commenting on Possible D ..

White House Refrains From Commenting on Possible Delivery of Iron Dome System to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.