Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Afghanistan and future NATO strategy in a telephone conversation with the organization's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today," Price said.

"Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg shared their views on the way ahead for NATO's Strategic Concept and discussed the situation in Afghanistan, as well as our collective support for the people of Afghanistan."

On Tuesday, Blinken also held phone talks with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Price said in another readout.

The two diplomatic leaders discussed Afghanistan and other regional priorities, this readout said.