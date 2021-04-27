Blinken, Nigerian President Discuss Security Challenges, COVID-19 Response - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during held a virtual meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama dueing which he addressed security matters and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during held a virtual meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama dueing which he addressed security matters and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday.

"They discussed the global economic recovery, Nigeria's security challenges and regional security issues, the effort against COVID-19, and the effects of climate change in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin," Price said. "The Secretary and the President reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Nigeria, founded upon shared democratic ideals and a spirit of transparency and cooperation.

"

Buhari said the United States should consider relocating its Africa Command (AFRICOM) headquarters from Germany to Africa in order to fight terrorism in the region more effectively.

In addition, Buhari underscored the importance of international cooperation and partnerships in combating terrorism in Africa.

Nigeria will continue fighting against terrorism and considers international support and strategic cooperation in resolving this challenge to be of particular importance, he said.