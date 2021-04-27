UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Nigerian President Discuss Security Challenges, COVID-19 Response - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

Blinken, Nigerian President Discuss Security Challenges, COVID-19 Response - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during held a virtual meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama dueing which he addressed security matters and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during held a virtual meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama dueing which he addressed security matters and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday.

"They discussed the global economic recovery, Nigeria's security challenges and regional security issues, the effort against COVID-19, and the effects of climate change in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin," Price said. "The Secretary and the President reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and Nigeria, founded upon shared democratic ideals and a spirit of transparency and cooperation.

"

Buhari said the United States should consider relocating its Africa Command (AFRICOM) headquarters from Germany to Africa in order to fight terrorism in the region more effectively.

In addition, Buhari underscored the importance of international cooperation and partnerships in combating terrorism in Africa.

Nigeria will continue fighting against terrorism and considers international support and strategic cooperation in resolving this challenge to be of particular importance, he said.

Related Topics

Africa Germany Price Chad United States Nigeria From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

16 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Ready to Talk With Blinken at Arctic C ..

1 minute ago

Court extends stay order in Sharif family's Raiwin ..

1 minute ago

CDA serve notices over violation of building by-la ..

1 minute ago

Protesters Outside Incirlik Base in Turkey Demand ..

2 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Minister: We Want to Build Relation ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.