Blinken Nominates Amy Pope For Chief Of International Organization For Migration

Published October 03, 2022

Blinken Nominates Amy Pope for Chief of International Organization for Migration

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he nominated Amy Pope for the chief of the International Organization for Migration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he nominated Amy Pope for the chief of the International Organization for Migration.

"The United States is proud to nominate Amy Pope to be the next Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Ms.

Pope currently serves as the Deputy Director General for Management and Reform at IOM," he said

Pope's leadership will be much needed "at this time of unprecedented displacement and migration," Blinken continued.

"She is experienced at working with governments, non-governmental organizations, and community stakeholders to translate policies into reality. Ms. Pope has successfully led governance and budget reforms at IOM, which have garnered wide support from IOM's member states," the secretary said.

Pope will help IOM thrive as "the premier international organization for migration," Blinken concluded.

