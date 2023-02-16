Blinken Not Expected to Announce More Ukraine Aid at Munich Conference - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not expected to announce additional aid for Ukraine during his upcoming trip to the Munich Security Conference, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said during a press briefing.

"I wouldn't be anticipating any major announcement at the Munich Security Conference," Donfried said on Wednesday, when asked whether a security assistance announcement could be expected.

On February 16, Blinken will travel to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he will participate in a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings to discuss continued support for Ukraine, Donfried said.

Blinken will also hold a joint meeting with UK, French and German colleagues, as well as a Group of Seven meeting with a focus on Ukraine, Donfried added.