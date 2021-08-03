Blinken Not Expected to Engage With DPRK Counterpart at ASEAN Forum - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has no plans to engage with North Korea's foreign minister during the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional forum that they will both be attending later this week, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"We expect that the DPRK foreign minister will participate in the ASEAN regional forum, as he has participated in the past. Secretary Blinken has no plans to engage him on any particular issues," the official said on Monday.