UrduPoint.com

Blinken Not Expected To Engage With DPRK Counterpart At ASEAN Forum - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:50 AM

Blinken Not Expected to Engage With DPRK Counterpart at ASEAN Forum - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has no plans to engage with North Korea's foreign minister during the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional forum that they will both be attending later this week, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"We expect that the DPRK foreign minister will participate in the ASEAN regional forum, as he has participated in the past. Secretary Blinken has no plans to engage him on any particular issues," the official said on Monday.

Related Topics

North Korea Asia

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

4 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

5 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

3 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.